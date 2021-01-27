Man dies in clashes over Chattogram city polls

The incident took place at 9:30 am on Wednesday.

The dead man has been identified as Alauddin Alam, a resident of the city’s Ambagan area.

Locals said that six people, including a woman, were injured in the incident.

However, police were unable to say what sparked the incident.

Rebel candidate Mahmudur Rahman said Alauddin worked for him. The Awami League candidate has been occupying the election area with outsiders since yesterday, he claimed, adding Alauddin was shot dead outside a polling centre.

"Six more people were injured in the incident. Some of them were shot and others got hit in the head. An injured woman is in a very bad state.”

Violence was reported as people in Chattogram headed out to the polling centres to choose the new leadership of Chattogram City Corporation braving the hurdles caused by the coronavirus pandemic and violence.

Voting that began in 735 centres at 8 am with electronic voting machines will continue until 4 pm, said election officials.

Voters showed up at different centres on the chilly winter morning and their number is expected to rise as the day rolls on, according to the officials.

More than 1.9 million voters will cast their ballots to choose the new mayor, 39 ward councillors and 14 women councillors in reserved seats.

Seven contestants are vying for the mayoral post, but the main competitors are Awami League candidate M Rezaul Karim Chowdhury and Shahadat Hossain of BNP.