Hasina proclaims 'historic day' as Bangladesh launches mass vaccination against COVID-19
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Jan 2021 07:28 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jan 2021 07:28 PM BdST
When many countries are waiting to begin vaccinating their citizens against COVID-19, Bangladesh has made history by launching the campaign with its limited powers, Sheikh Hasina has said.
After inaugurating the drive on Wednesday, the prime minister thanked God. “We have been able to buy and bring the vaccine in time. And we will be able to protect the people by administering the doses from today,” she said.
She joined the ceremony via video call with a nurse getting the first shot at the Kurmitola General Hospital in Dhaka. Hasina also watched four others taking jabs. As many as 21 others were being given the shots later.
The prime minister greeted them and asked whether they were afraid of taking the vaccine. She regretted not being able to join the event in person.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination programme via videoconferencing on Wednesday, Jan 27, 2021.
The prime minister sought everyone’s cooperation to make the campaign a success, saying that the rest of the doses will continue coming as per the deal.
Around 500 others will be vaccinated on Thursday and the authorities will observe them for at least a week following the World Health Organization protocol before starting mass vaccination on Feb 7.
Health Minister Zahid Maleque and top health officials were present at the hospital.
- Man dies in CCC election violence
- New warning system to tackle landslide risk
- Govt clears path to release HSC results
- Govt reports 515 new virus cases, 14 deaths
- 481,029 unfit vehicles in Bangladesh
- First navy chief Nurul Huq dies
- Kushtia situation must be terrible: HC
- Two Bangladeshies win Padma Shri award
- Results of 40th BCS written exams published
- Bangladesh records 528 new virus cases, deaths rise by 17
- Man dies in clashes over Chattogram city polls
- New warning system in Bangladesh to tackle rising landslide risk
- Govt authorises education boards to publish HSC results
- Bangladesh reports 515 new virus cases, 14 deaths
Most Read
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh plans to launch COVID vaccine registration app on Jan 27
- Runu Veronica Costa, a nurse, becomes first to receive COVID vaccine as Bangladesh kicks off inoculation
- Bangladesh ready to roll out Oxford COVID vaccines after long wait
- Man dies in clashes over Chattogram city polls
- Bangladesh agricultural researchers blame government failure to control syndicates for price spikes
- Mona Lisa is alone but still smiling
- MPs spar over Chattogram city polls as violence flares up
- Govt authorises education boards to publish HSC results
- Bangladesh plans to reopen schools in Feb