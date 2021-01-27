Bangladesh to move 2,000-3,000 more Rohingya to remote island this week
>> Reuters
Published: 27 Jan 2021 07:47 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jan 2021 07:47 PM BdST
Bangladesh is preparing to move 2,000-3,000 more Rohingya Muslim refugees to the remote Bay of Bengal island of Bhasan Char this week, a navy officer in charge of the island said on Wednesday.
"Most probably, they will be taken to Chittagong tomorrow and the next day, they will be sent to Bhasan char from there," Navy Commodore Abdullah Al Mamun Chowdhury told Reuters, referring to the nearest sea port.
"Last time, we had preparations for 700 to 1,000 but finally more than 1,800 Rohingya moved there. People who moved earlier are calling their relatives and friends to go there. That's why more people are going there."
