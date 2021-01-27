Bangladesh records 528 new virus cases, deaths rise by 17
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Jan 2021 04:22 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jan 2021 04:22 PM BdST
Bangladesh has logged 528 new cases of the coronavirus in a daily count, taking the tally of infections so far to 533,444.
The death toll climbed to 8,072 after 17 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Wednesday, according to data released by the government.
Another 509 patients recovered from the illness through treatment at home and in hospital care, bringing the tally of recoveries to 477,935.
As many as 15,720 samples were tested at 200 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 3.36 percent.
The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 89.59 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.51 percent.
Globally, over 100 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 2.15 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
- Man dies in CCC election violence
- New warning system to tackle landslide risk
- Govt clears path to release HSC results
- Govt reports 515 new virus cases, 14 deaths
- 481,029 unfit vehicles in Bangladesh
- First navy chief Nurul Huq dies
- Kushtia situation must be terrible: HC
- Two Bangladeshies win Padma Shri award
- Man dies in clashes over Chattogram city polls
- New warning system in Bangladesh to tackle rising landslide risk
- Govt authorises education boards to publish HSC results
- Bangladesh reports 515 new virus cases, 14 deaths
- Over 481,000 unfit vehicles in Bangladesh: Obaidul Quader
- Captain Nurul Huq, first chief of Bangladesh Navy, dies at 86
Most Read
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh plans to launch COVID vaccine registration app on Jan 27
- Bangladesh ready to roll out Oxford COVID vaccines after long wait
- Man dies in clashes over Chattogram city polls
- Bangladesh agricultural researchers blame government failure to control syndicates for price spikes
- Runu Veronica Costa, a nurse, becomes first to receive COVID vaccine as Bangladesh kicks off inoculation
- WHO issues new clinical advice on treating COVID-19 patients
- Bangladesh plans to reopen schools in Feb
- Mona Lisa is alone but still smiling
- IMF lifts global growth forecast for 2021, still sees 'exceptional uncertainty'