Over 481,000 unfit vehicles in Bangladesh: Obaidul Quader
Parliament Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Jan 2021 01:56 PM BdST Updated: 26 Jan 2021 01:56 PM BdST
Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has said there are 481,029 unfit vehicles in Bangladesh at present.
Owners are being urged to get fitness clearances via SMS with renewal arrangements from the circle office, Quader said in parliament on Tuesday. Various other measures, including fines, imprisonment and vehicle dumping are being taken against the owners of unfit vehicles.
The minister also spoke about the construction of the Padma Bridge and said work will be completed by June 2022.
“The progress was hampered due to the pandemic. Work slowed down after some foreign engineers, consultants and 1,000 local workers left the project.”
More stories
- Kushtia situation must be terrible: HC
- Two Bangladeshies win Padma Shri award
- PK Halder, 32 others face embezzlement charges
- Book fair to open in March: official
- Kushtia SP apologises for ‘misbehaving’ with magistrate
- Singaporean actor convicted of assaulting Bangladeshi worker
- Govt reports 602 new virus cases, 18 deaths
- 2 more abetters of PK Halder arrested
Recent Stories
- Over 481,000 unfit vehicles in Bangladesh: Obaidul Quader
- Captain Nurul Huq, first chief of Bangladesh Navy, dies at 86
- High Court shows concern over Kushtia’s ‘horrible’ situation
- Sanjeeda Khatun, Sajjad Ali Zahir win India's Padma Shri award
- ACC starts five cases against PK Halder, 32 others over embezzlement, money laundering
- Bangla Academy plans to open book fair in March: official
Opinion
Most Read
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- India to honour Sanjeeda Khatun, Sajjad Ali Zahir with Padma Shri award
- Bangladesh plans to launch COVID vaccine registration app on Jan 27
- Bangladesh sweep West Indies ODI series 3-0 with crushing 120-run win
- Singaporean ex-actor Huang Yiliang convicted of assaulting Bangladeshi worker with metal scraper
- Dholaikhal, a canal that once protected Dhaka, flows into oblivion
- Bangladesh receives first shipment of imported COVID vaccine doses
- Bangladesh orders schools, colleges to be ready for in-person lesson restart
- Spanish woman who 'died' of COVID returned 10 days later
- Kushtia SP Tanvir Arafat apologises for ‘misbehaving’ with magistrate