Over 481,000 unfit vehicles in Bangladesh: Obaidul Quader

Owners are being urged to get fitness clearances via SMS with renewal arrangements from the circle office, Quader said in parliament on Tuesday. Various other measures, including fines, imprisonment and vehicle dumping are being taken against the owners of unfit vehicles.

The minister also spoke about the construction of the Padma Bridge and said work will be completed by June 2022.

“The progress was hampered due to the pandemic. Work slowed down after some foreign engineers, consultants and 1,000 local workers left the project.”