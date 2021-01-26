Bangladesh reports 515 new virus cases, 14 deaths
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Jan 2021 03:38 PM BdST Updated: 26 Jan 2021 03:38 PM BdST
Bangladesh has recorded 515 new cases of the coronavirus in a daily count, taking the tally of infections so far to 532,916.
The death toll climbed to 8,055 after 14 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Tuesday, according to data released by the government.
In the same period, another 447 patients recovered from the illness through treatment at home and in hospital care, bringing the tally of recoveries to 477,426.
Globally, over 99.75 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 2.14 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
More stories
- Govt reports 515 new virus cases, 14 deaths
- 481,029 unfit vehicles in Bangladesh
- First navy chief Nurul Huq dies
- Kushtia situation must be terrible: HC
- Two Bangladeshies win Padma Shri award
- PK Halder, 32 others face embezzlement charges
- Book fair to open in March: official
- Kushtia SP apologises for ‘misbehaving’ with magistrate
Recent Stories
- Bangladesh reports 515 new virus cases, 14 deaths
- Over 481,000 unfit vehicles in Bangladesh: Obaidul Quader
- Captain Nurul Huq, first chief of Bangladesh Navy, dies at 86
- High Court shows concern over Kushtia’s ‘horrible’ situation
- Sanjeeda Khatun, Sajjad Ali Zahir win India's Padma Shri award
- ACC starts five cases against PK Halder, 32 others over embezzlement, money laundering
Opinion
Most Read
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- India to honour Sanjeeda Khatun, Sajjad Ali Zahir with Padma Shri award
- Bangladesh plans to launch COVID vaccine registration app on Jan 27
- Captain Nurul Huq, first chief of Bangladesh Navy, dies at 86
- Bangladesh sweep West Indies ODI series 3-0 with crushing 120-run win
- Bangladesh orders schools, colleges to be ready for in-person lesson restart
- Dholaikhal, a canal that once protected Dhaka, flows into oblivion
- Bangla Academy to open Ekushey Book Fair on Mar 18
- ACC starts five cases against PK Halder, 32 others over embezzlement, money laundering
- Singaporean ex-actor Huang Yiliang convicted of assaulting Bangladeshi worker with metal scraper