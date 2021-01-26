Bangladesh reports 515 new virus cases, 14 deaths

The death toll climbed to 8,055 after 14 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Tuesday, according to data released by the government.

In the same period, another 447 patients recovered from the illness through treatment at home and in hospital care, bringing the tally of recoveries to 477,426.

Globally, over 99.75 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 2.14 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.