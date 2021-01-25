Bangladesh logs 602 new virus cases, another 18 die
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Jan 2021 03:25 PM BdST Updated: 25 Jan 2021 03:25 PM BdST
Bangladesh has recorded 602 new cases of the coronavirus in a daily count, taking the tally of infections so far to 532,401.
The death toll climbed to 8,041 after 18 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Monday, according to data released by the government.
Another 566 patients recovered from the illness through treatment at home and in hospital care, bringing the tally of recoveries to 476,979.
The novel coronavirus continued to spread in various countries, with the total caseloads in the United States surpassing 25 million, while nations looked to close borders or ban flights to contain infections from the UK variant.
Globally, over 99.22 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 2.13 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
