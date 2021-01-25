Home > Bangladesh

Bangla Academy to open book fair on Mar 18: official

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 25 Jan 2021 07:02 PM BdST Updated: 25 Jan 2021 07:06 PM BdST

The Bangla Academy plans to inaugurate the Ekushey Book Fair on Mar 18, after a long delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have decided to open the book fair on March 18 in line with our discussions with publishers,” Habibullah Sirajee, director general of the Bangla Academy, told bdnews24.com on Monday.

"However, we are yet to decide if the fair will run for a month and when the fair will open that day.”

