Bangladesh greenlights antibody tests for COVID-19
Senior Correpsondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Jan 2021 03:49 PM BdST Updated: 24 Jan 2021 03:49 PM BdST
The government has approved the rapid antibody testing procedure for COVID-19 as cases and deaths from the illness show few signs of abating amid the pandemic.
Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Sunday announced the development, describing it as a long-pending issue in Bangladesh.
"I have given permission to launch the testing procedure. It will start now.”
The procedure will be used to determine if a person has the antibodies created in them to fight the virus.
More to follow
More stories
- Will Dholaikhal canal be restored?
- Quarantine extended for UK arrivals
- Vaccine roll-out to start on Jan 27
- Gifting homes to the homeless is the biggest festival: PM
- Fire kills 4 of a family
- Zafrullah urges all to take vaccine
- Govt reports 619 new virus cases, 15 deaths
- Govt looking for more vaccine sources
Recent Stories
- Once a protector of Dhaka, will Dholaikhal canal be revived?
- Bangladesh extends quarantine for UK arrivals to seven days from four
- Four fishermen die, nine missing in Cox’s Bazar trawler capsize
- Bangladesh's coronavirus death toll surpasses 8,000
- Bangladesh to begin vaccine roll-out in Dhaka on Jan 27, nationwide campaign starts Feb 8
- No bigger festival than giving new homes to the homeless, says Hasina
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladesh orders schools, colleges to be ready for in-person lesson restart
- Dholaikhal, a canal that once protected Dhaka, flows into oblivion
- How Bangladesh plans to inoculate the masses after receiving COVID vaccine
- Larry King, breezy interviewer of the famous and infamous, dies at 87
- Biden apologises after some National Guard troops slept in a parking garage
- Bangladesh to kick off COVID vaccination campaign by inoculating a nurse
- Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 shot safe, produced immune response in early human trial: The Lancet
- Bangladesh plans to reopen schools in Feb
- Bangladesh extends quarantine for UK arrivals to seven days from four
- School reopening: regular classes for 10th, 12th graders; one class a week for others