Bangladesh greenlights antibody tests for COVID-19

  Senior Correpsondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 24 Jan 2021 03:49 PM BdST Updated: 24 Jan 2021 03:49 PM BdST

The government has approved the rapid antibody testing procedure for COVID-19 as cases and deaths from the illness show few signs of abating amid the pandemic.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Sunday announced the development, describing it as a long-pending issue in Bangladesh.

"I have given permission to launch the testing procedure. It will start now.”

The procedure will be used to determine if a person has the antibodies created in them to fight the virus.

