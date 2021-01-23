No bigger festival than giving new homes to the homeless, says Hasina

Hasina handed over the keys to the new homes for 66,189 homeless families via video conference on Saturday.

Speaking at the event, which was joined by people from 492 Upazilas, Hasina said, "There can be no bigger festival for the people of Bangladesh," she said.

“When these people start living in these houses, the souls of my parents will be at peace -- the souls of millions of martyrs will find peace -- because my father's goal was to put a smile on the faces of these people.”