Four fishermen die, nine missing in Cox’s Bazar trawler capsize

The fishing trawler sank about 65 kilometres from the St Martin’s island on Saturday, said Lt Arifuzzaman Rony, chief of the Coast Guard’s station on the island.

The victims could not be identified.

Arifuzzaman said the trawler named FV Zanzabil Chumken capsized due to rough weather amid dense fog in the northwest Bay.

Two ships of the Coast Guard and three of the Navy were conducting a rescue operation, he said.

As many as 13 of the fishermen on the trawler were rescued, while the rescuers recovered four bodies until 5pm but nine others were missing.