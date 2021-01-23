Bangladesh's coronavirus death toll surpasses 8,000

Another 436 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8 am Saturday, taking the caseload so far to 531,326, according to data released by the government.

The number of recoveries in the same period was 338, bringing the total to 475,899.

As many as 11,115 samples were tested at 200 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 3.92 percent.

The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 89.57 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.50 percent.

Globally, over 98.21 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 2.1 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.