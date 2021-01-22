Bangladesh logs 619 new virus cases, deaths rise by 15
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Jan 2021 03:51 PM BdST Updated: 22 Jan 2021 03:51 PM BdST
Bangladesh has recorded 619 new cases of the coronavirus in a daily count, taking the tally of infections so far to 530,890.
The death toll climbed to 7,981 after 15 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Friday, according to data released by the government.
Another 487 patients recovered from the illness through treatment at home and in hospital care, bringing the total to 475,561.
As many as 14,848 samples were tested at 200 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 4.17 percent.
The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 89.58 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.50 percent.
Globally, over 97.56 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 2.09 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
