Drizzles likely to continue and push temperature down

The drizzles may continue on Thursday with the feel of cold increasing for some days from Friday, said senior meteorologist Omar Faruque.

Cold wave continued for around a week earlier this month in some northern parts of Bangladesh. But temperature rose in many areas amid drizzles on Wednesday.

The Met Office recorded the lowest temperature of the country at 11.3 degrees Celsius in Chattogram’s Sitakunda on Wednesday while the lowest temperature in Dhaka was 16.5 degrees Celsius.

It reported 4 ml rainfall in Dhaka on Wednesday. The rains disrupted the first ODI match between Bangladesh and West Indies at Mirpur.

“The mercury may start to drop after two to three days. Dense fog and intense cold may continue for some days,” said Faruque.

In Thursday’s forecast, the department said light rain or drizzle is likely to occur at one or two places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Rangpur, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions.

Weather may remain mainly dry with partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.

Moderate to thick fog may occur over the country during midnight to morning.

Night temperature may rise slightly and day temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.