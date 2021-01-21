Home > Bangladesh

DNCC conducts eviction drive in Pallabi despite resistance from locals

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 21 Jan 2021 03:09 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jan 2021 03:09 PM BdST

Locals have tried to block an eviction drive by the Dhaka North City Corporation to remove the illegal structures in Nannu Market in Pallabi.

The authorities set out to conduct the operation in Nannu Market on Thursday.

“At around 11 am, some people started throwing brickbats at the officials prior to the start of the drive before fleeing,” said Mahatab Uddin, deputy police commissioner of Mirpur division.

“No one was injured in the incident and the eviction drive is ongoing. Law enforcers have been deployed to avoid any unwanted incident.”

Witnesses said a tense atmosphere prevailed in Pallabi, with traders clashing with the police prior to the eviction drive.

The drive began an hour after the fracas.

