Bangladesh reports 584 new virus cases, 16 deaths
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Jan 2021 04:51 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jan 2021 04:51 PM BdST
Bangladesh has recorded 584 new cases of the coronavirus in a daily count, taking the tally of infections so far to 530,271.
The death toll climbed to 7,966 after 16 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Thursday, according to data released by the government.
Another 602 patients recovered from the illness through treatment at home and in hospital care, bringing the total to 475,074.
As many as 14,761 samples were tested at 200 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 3.96 percent.
The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 89.59 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.50 percent.
Globally, over 96.90 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 2.07 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
