ACC gets 3-day custody of PK Halder’s lawyer, his daughter for interrogation
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Jan 2021 07:19 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jan 2021 07:19 PM BdST
The ACC has been granted three days’ remand of businessman Proshanta Kumar Halder's personal lawyer Sukumar Mridha and his daughter Anindita Mridha in a case over illegal wealth acquisition and money laundering.
Dhaka Senior Special Judge KM Imrul Kayes passed the order on Thursday after hearing the Anti-Corruption Commission’s petition seeking permission to grill Sukumar and Anindita.
Deputy Director Md Salauddin questioned the duo at the anti-graft agency's headquarters in Segunbagicha before arresting them. Salauddin, the case's investigation officer, later took them to court around 2:15pm.
According to the remand petition, Sukumar and Anindita have acquired assets by using aliases in collusion with Proshanta aka PK Halder who is hiding abroad.
Sukumar and Anindita need to be taken into remand for interrogation because the investigation revealed that they also attempted to flee Bangladesh, the ACC said in the petition.
Lawyer Mahmud Hossain Jahangir argued for the ACC.
Earlier, ACC Secretary Md Anwar Hossain Hawlader said Sukumar and Anindita watched over PK Halder’s illegal assets after he had fled abroad. Sukumar also looked after several organisations linked to PK Halder’s interest, Anwar said.
PK Halder deposited around Tk 1 billion illegally earned by showing fake loans in different accounts of his mother Lilaboti Halder, according to Anwar.
Later the money was transferred to PK Halder through Sukumar, Anindita and Abantika Baral, another associate of Halder, in attempts of money laundering, the ACC secretary said.
Anwar said the ACC has information about around Tk 200 million in Sukumar’s name while another Tk 15 million in his daughter Anindita’s name. These were all portions of PK Halder’s illegally obtained money, he said.
Responding to a reporter's question, Sukumar claimed he was innocent and said, "I am not involved in any of the incidents relating to PK Halder that are being reported in the media. He is just my client."
Abantika was placed on remand after her arrest on Jan 13. It followed the apprehension of Shankha Bepari on Jan 4, who was found to own a lavish apartment bought with Proshanta's money in Dhanmondi.
Proshanta is a former managing director of the International Leasing and Financial Services Limited or ILFSL and NRB Global Bank. He is accused of embezzling funds and purchasing large shares while taking control of four financial institutions, in which he placed his close associates in positions of power.
These companies are ILFSL, Peoples Leasing and Financial Services, FAS Finance and Investment Company, and Bangladesh Industrial Finance Company.
Following complaints from the ILFSL clients, the ACC filed a case against Proshanta last year after he fled to Canada.
The ACC said it could not find any legal source of an investment of Tk 673 million made by Proshanta in eight companies under his and his associates’ names.
An investment of Tk 3 million in Sukhada Limited under the names of Abantika, Pritish Kumar Halder and Sushmita Saha was originally made by Proshanta, according to the ACC.
Meanwhile, the Interpol has issued a red notice against Proshanta, which will be effective for five years. The High Court has slapped an international travel ban on 25 individuals, including Lilaboti and Abantika.
- PK Halder's lawyer, his daughter held
- Govt mulls diplomatic zone in Purbachal
- Fire doused at Motalib Plaza
- Drizzles likely to continue
- Vaccines to arrive from India Thursday: official
- 4 bus terminals planned outside Dhaka
- Private autorickshaws ineligible to run in Dhaka: HC
- Rohingya return: Dhaka ‘cautiously optimistic’
- Bangladesh reports 584 new virus cases, 16 deaths
- ACC arrests PK Halder's lawyer, his daughter in money laundering case
- DNCC conducts eviction drive in Pallabi despite resistance from locals
- Bangladesh may set up diplomatic zone in Purbachal due to land shortage in Gulshan, Baridhara
- Fire breaks out at Dhaka's Motalib Plaza
- Drizzles likely to continue and push temperature down
Most Read
- India formally hands over COVID vaccine gift to Bangladesh
- Bangladesh to begin COVID vaccination drive with 20 doses on first day: official
- Biden names Bangladeshi-American Zayn Siddique senior aide to White House deputy chief of staff
- Young model Naaz found dead at home in Dhaka after suspected suicide
- Biden takes sweeping Day One action on energy, climate, immigration
- ACC arrests PK Halder's lawyer, his daughter in money laundering case
- Asian garment makers fashion united front to pressure Western brands
- Bangladesh may set up diplomatic zone in Purbachal due to land shortage in Gulshan, Baridhara
- Trump leaves the White House for the last time as president
- China imposes sanctions on 28 Trump-era officials including Pompeo