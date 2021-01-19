PM Hasina meets and briefs President Hamid in parliament

She briefed him about measures adopted by the government to battle the coronavirus during the meeting on Monday, said Joynal Abedin, the president’s press secretary.

Hasina also informed Hamid about the initiatives taken to keep the wheels of the economy running, Abedin said.

The president praised Hasina’s efforts to tackle the pandemic. He hoped the country would continue making progress under her leadership

Later, Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury met Hamid and thanked him for his speech at the parliament.

Shirin also filled the president in about the activities of the parliament.

Earlier, the president addressed the first session of parliament this year.