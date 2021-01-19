PM Hasina meets and briefs President Hamid in parliament
Bangabhaban Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Jan 2021 01:10 AM BdST Updated: 19 Jan 2021 01:10 AM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has paid a courtesy call on President Abdul Hamid at his chamber in parliament.
She briefed him about measures adopted by the government to battle the coronavirus during the meeting on Monday, said Joynal Abedin, the president’s press secretary.
Hasina also informed Hamid about the initiatives taken to keep the wheels of the economy running, Abedin said.
Later, Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury met Hamid and thanked him for his speech at the parliament.
Shirin also filled the president in about the activities of the parliament.
Earlier, the president addressed the first session of parliament this year.
More stories
Recent Stories
- PM Hasina meets and briefs President Hamid in parliament
- 10,000 policemen seek compensation for COVID infection
- President Hamid calls for united efforts to ensure good governance, democracy
- Bangladesh opens first parliament session of 2021 in pandemic
- Bangladesh reports 697 new virus cases, 16 deaths
- Ferry services on Padma River resume as fog lifts
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladesh ODI team to wear special jersey marking 50 years of independence
- Biden names Bangladeshi-American Zayn Siddique senior aide to White House deputy chief of staff
- Man, wife die in Dhaka road crash
- Bangladesh creates Tk 10bn fund to technologically advance export-focused industries
- Bangladesh will get separate COVID vaccine doses as ‘gift’ from India: minister
- Biden plans 'roughly a dozen' day one executive actions
- Bangladesh reports 697 new virus cases, 16 deaths
- Samsung chief will return to prison for bribery
- 'It was a non-event': US capitals see few protesters after bracing for violence
- Vaccine nationalism puts world on brink of 'catastrophic moral failure': WHO chief