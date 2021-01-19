Four terminals will be built outside Dhaka for inter-district buses: Taposh
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Jan 2021 10:22 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jan 2021 10:22 PM BdST
Four terminals will be built outside Dhaka for inter-district buses and the terminals inside the capital will be used for inter-city buses only, the Dhaka South City Corporation mayor says.
Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh revealed the plan while speaking to reporters after the 15th meeting of the Bus Route Rationalisation Committee at the Nagar Bhaban on Tuesday. Dhaka North Mayor Atiqul Islam was also present.
Taposh said they selected Batulia of Birulia and Hemayetpur of Savar for the buses from the northern districts, and Kanchpur of Narayanganj and Keraniganj’s Baghair for those from the southern districts after visiting several of the 10 sites shortlisted for the new terminals.
The growing pressure of buses in Dhaka will drop once the new terminals are set up, he hopes.
It will enable the bus operators to use Sayedabad, Gabtali and Mohakhali terminals as city terminals, Taposh said.
The committee will send the plan to the Road Transport and Highways Division after finalising it,
Under the plan, 34 bus stoppages will be set up in the city and the Ghatarchar-Motijheel route will be extended to Kanchpur.
A policy will also be formulated soon on the companies operating city buses.
- Rohingya return: Dhaka ‘cautiously optimistic’
- 5 to die for UP member murder
- 200,000 to be vaccinated a day
- CID arrests bus driver over death of couple
- Govt reports 702 new virus cases, 20 deaths
- ‘Gift’ vaccine doses to arrive Wednesday
- Bills in parliament on HSC, equivalent exams
- Actor Mujibur Rahman Dilu dies
- Bangladesh ‘cautiously optimistic’ after China-brokered Myanmar meet
- Five to die for 2013 murder of UP member in Manikganj
- Bangladesh plans to vaccinate 200,000 people a day
- CID arrests the driver of a bus that ran over couple on Dhaka road
- Bangladesh reports 702 virus cases, 20 deaths in a day
- Bangladesh to receive 2m ‘gift’ vaccine doses from India Wednesday: official
Most Read
- Bangladesh ODI team to wear special jersey marking 50 years of independence
- Veteran actor Mujibur Rahman Dilu dies at 69
- Drizzles likely as Bangladesh braces for colder days of winter
- 2m Oxford vaccine doses to arrive in Bangladesh from India as gift Wednesday
- Biden plans 8-year pathway to citizenship for immigrants without legal status
- Biden names Bangladeshi-American Zayn Siddique senior aide to White House deputy chief of staff
- Trump sought the world's attention and got it. Now the White House reality show ends
- Twins with COVID help scientists untangle the disease’s genetic roots
- Bangladesh to receive 2m ‘gift’ vaccine doses from India Wednesday: official
- Former minister, JaSoD chief Inu contracts COVID-19