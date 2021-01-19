Home > Bangladesh

Four terminals will be built outside Dhaka for inter-district buses: Taposh

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 Jan 2021 10:22 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jan 2021 10:22 PM BdST

Four terminals will be built outside Dhaka for inter-district buses and the terminals inside the capital will be used for inter-city buses only, the Dhaka South City Corporation mayor says.

Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh revealed the plan while speaking to reporters after the 15th meeting of the Bus Route Rationalisation Committee at the Nagar Bhaban on Tuesday. Dhaka North Mayor Atiqul Islam was also present.

Taposh said they selected Batulia of Birulia and Hemayetpur of Savar for the buses from the northern districts, and Kanchpur of Narayanganj and Keraniganj’s Baghair for those from the southern districts after visiting several of the 10 sites shortlisted for the new terminals.

The growing pressure of buses in Dhaka will drop once the new terminals are set up, he hopes.

It will enable the bus operators to use Sayedabad, Gabtali and Mohakhali terminals as city terminals, Taposh said.

The committee will send the plan to the Road Transport and Highways Division after finalising it,

Under the plan, 34 bus stoppages will be set up in the city and the Ghatarchar-Motijheel route will be extended to Kanchpur.

A policy will also be formulated soon on the companies operating city buses.

