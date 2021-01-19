Five to die for 2013 murder of UP member in Manikganj
Manikganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Jan 2021 07:25 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jan 2021 07:25 PM BdST
A Manikganj court has sentenced five people to death for the murder of Ashraf Ali, a member of Borotia Union Parishad, in the district's Ghior Upazila in 2013.
The convicts were present in the court when Additional District and Sessions Judge Shahana Haque Siddique delivered the verdict on Tuesday.
The convicts are Md Manzur Rahman, 34, Moazzem Hossain, 42, Md Babul Mia, 41, Md Azizul Haque, 29, and Feli Begum, 25.
The victim, 50-year-old Ali, was stabbed with sharp weapons over a land dispute on Jun 18 that year. He succumbed to his injuries at a Dhaka hospital after a day, said Assistant Public Prosecutor Niranjan Basak.
Ali's brother Monsur Alam started a case against 25 people at Ghior Police Station over the incident.
Police pressed charges against 18 people over the murder on May 31, 2014. Of them, 13 were acquitted of the murder charges.
