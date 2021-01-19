Drizzles likely as Bangladesh braces for colder days of winter

It recorded the lowest temperature in Panchagarh’s Tetulia at 8.5 degrees Celsius until 6pm on Monday.

The lowest temperature in all the divisions remained between 10 and 13 degrees Celsius.

A mild cold wave is sweeping over the regions of Srimangal, Pabna, Naogaon, Dinajpur, Panchagarh and Chuadanga and it may continue, said senior meteorologist Abdur Rahman.

Dhaka and other parts of the country may experience drizzles for a day from Wednesday midnight due to a depression.

It will increase the feel of chilly bite of Magh, the second month of winter in the Bangla calendar, he added.

After the drizzles, night temperature will drop with dense fog from midnight to noon at some places, according to Rahman.

“The cold will continue to bite in January before going away the next month,” he said.

In Tuesday’s forecast, the Met Office said weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country.

Moderate to thick fog may occur over the country during midnight to morning and it may continue till noon at places over the country.

Night temperature may rise slightly and day temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.