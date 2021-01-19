Bangladesh to receive 2m ‘gift’ vaccine doses from India Wednesday: official
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Jan 2021 03:23 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jan 2021 03:23 PM BdST
Two million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine to be sent by India as a gift to its next-door neighbour will arrive in Bangladesh on Wednesday, Director General of Health Services ABM Khurshid Alam has said.
Asked to explain how these doses will be distributed, Alam said, “I am yet to receive instructions on that. We will take steps according to directives provided by the ministry.”
Alam said they would proceed with a plan to begin vaccination campaigns in all districts at a time after receiving the first shipment of the imported doses from India.
Bangladesh purchased 30 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca from Serum Institute of India. The first shipment of imported doses -- five million – is expected to arrive in Dhaka by Jan 25.
“We will first inoculate some health workers and observe them. It will then begin in all districts a week later. This is our plan,” Alam said.
If things go according to plan, the vaccination programme will kick off in the first week of February. The online registration for vaccination will begin on Jan 26.
A meeting led by the prime minister’s principal secretary will be held on Tuesday to lay out the details of the vaccination programme. Everything will be finalised at the meeting, according to Alam.
- CID arrests the driver of a bus that ran over couple on Dhaka road
- Bangladesh reports 702 virus cases, 20 deaths in a day
- Bangladesh to receive 2m ‘gift’ vaccine doses from India Wednesday: official
- Bangladesh readies bills to publish results of HSC, equivalent exams amid pandemic
- Veteran actor Mujibur Rahman Dilu dies at 69
- Why T-Shirts promoting the Capitol riot are still available online
Most Read
- Bangladesh ODI team to wear special jersey marking 50 years of independence
- Biden names Bangladeshi-American Zayn Siddique senior aide to White House deputy chief of staff
- 2m Oxford vaccine doses to arrive in Bangladesh from India as gift Wednesday
- Veteran actor Mujibur Rahman Dilu dies at 69
- Trump sought the world's attention and got it. Now the White House reality show ends
- Biden plans 8-year pathway to citizenship for immigrants without legal status
- Drizzles likely as Bangladesh braces for colder days of winter
- Former minister, JaSoD chief Inu contracts COVID-19
- Biden plans 'roughly a dozen' day one executive actions
- Twins with COVID help scientists untangle the disease’s genetic roots