Bangladesh reports 702 virus cases, 20 deaths in a day
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Jan 2021 03:47 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jan 2021 03:47 PM BdST
Bangladesh has recorded 702 new cases of the coronavirus in a daily count, taking the tally of infections so far to 529,031.
The death toll climbed to 7,942 after 20 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Tuesday, according to data released by the government.
Another 682 patients recovered from the illness through treatment at home and in hospital care, bringing the total to 473,855.
Globally, over 95.60 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 2.04 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
