Bangladesh ‘cautiously optimistic’ after China-brokered Myanmar meet

“Keeping in mind the many factors here, we will try to take lessons from our previous two failed attempts (of Rohingya repatriation). We will remain sincerely engaged,” Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen said after the talks on Tuesday.

“And personally I am cautiously optimistic. We will keep trying with all our heart and soul,” he said, noting that the phrase “cautiously optimistic” is used in the diplomatic quarters.

Masud said it would take years to repatriate more than a million people by following the bilateral agreement to the letter. Another 90,000 Rohingya children were born in the refugee camps over the last three years, according to him.

“So the total number will keep climbing and create many complications. There is no alternative to kicking the repatriation off swiftly.”

Masud led the Bangladesh delegation to the secretary-level virtual meeting presided over by Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui while the Myanmar delegation was headed by Hau Do Suan, the vice international support minister of the country.