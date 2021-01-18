Man, wife die in Dhaka road crash
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Jan 2021 11:51 AM BdST Updated: 18 Jan 2021 11:51 AM BdST
A man and his wife have died in a road accident near the Dhaka airport.
Akash Iqbal and wife Maya Hazarika Mitu, residents of Mollartek, were riding to work by motorbike when a bus operated by Azmeri Paribahan ran over them at around 7 am on Monday.
The couple died on the scene, said BM Farman Ali, chief of Airport Police Station.
The couple were on their way to work in Gulshan when the bus coming from the opposite direction hit them. Akash was an employee of a private company and Mitu used to work for a hotel.
Police confiscated the bus but the driver fled.
The bodies have been sent to the morgue at Dhaka Medical College Hospital for autopsy.
