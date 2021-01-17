Dhaka court sentences three to death for killing a woman, her son

Dhaka's Third Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Rabiul Alam pronounced the verdict in the presence of the accused on Sunday.

The convicts are Abdul Karim, his third wife Sharmin Aktar Mukta and Mukta's brother Al-Amin alias Jony.

They were also fined Tk 20,000 each by the judge.

Karim's first wife Shamsunnahar Karim, 46, and her son Sajjadul Karim Shaon, 19, were murdered in their Kakrail home on Nov 1, 2017.

Asked if he would appeal against the verdict, Karim said he would make a decision after consulting a lawyer.

Meanwhile, state prosecutor Salauddin Hawlader said the plaintiff, Ashraf Ali, is satisfied with the verdict.

Forty-six-year-old Shamsun Nahar is the first wife of Karim, a businessman. The couple had three sons, including Shaon who was murdered the same day. The other two sons live abroad.

Later, he married a woman named Farida, but the marriage did not last. He would subsequently go on to marry Mukta in 2013.

The day after the killings, Shamsunnahar’s brother Ashraf Ali filed a murder case with Ramna police station. Some unidentified people along with Karim, Mukta and Jony were named in the case.

According to the case dossier, Mukta had come to Shamsun Nahar a few months ago and threatened her.

Quoting witnesses, plaintiff Ashraf Ali claimed that Jony along with a few others murdered the mother and son.

Karim and Mukta were later detained for grilling. Afterwards, they were shown arrested in the case.

RAB arrested Johnny on Nov 3 of that year in Gopalganj, who subsequently confessed to the crimes during a six-day remand.

Later, Mukta also gave a confessional statement to the court.

Ramna Police Inspector Ali Hossain, the investigation officer of the case, filed a charge-sheet against the three on Jul 16, 2018 after concluding his investigation.