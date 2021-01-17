Another woman stripped naked and tortured in Noakhali, video on Facebook

The victim was filmed by the 'local criminals' in front of her children on the night of Jan 1 in Adarsh village of Hatia Upazila's Chandi Union No. 2, according to the case statement.

The 32-year-old woman filed the case with the District's Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-2 on Jan 5.

The judge took cognizance of the plaintiff's allegations and directed the Additional Superintendent of Police of Hatia Circle to submit an investigation report to the court within seven working days.

Hatia Circle's ASP Golam Farooq went to the scene of the incident on Saturday after receiving the court order.

Efforts are being made to arrest the accused in the case, he said, adding that an investigation report will be submitted in the next two to three days.

The woman alleges that on Jan 1, the accused broke into her house while her husband was away and 'tried to rape' her. But after failing in their attempts to rape her, the assailants stripped the victim naked and tortured her while recording a video of the assaults on a mobile phone.

The men eventually fled after neighbours began gathering outside the home upon hearing the screams of the victim and her children.

Later, her husband came and admitted her to the 250-bed Noakhali General Hospital. After two days of treatment, the woman went to court and started a case.

It came after a similar incident, in which, another woman was filmed being stripped naked and tortured in Noakhali's Begumganj, sparking public outrage. The government subsequently elevated the maximum punishment to rape amid nationwide protests in the wake of that incident,