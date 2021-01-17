Another woman stripped naked and tortured in Noakhali, video on Facebook
Noakhali Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Jan 2021 02:40 PM BdST Updated: 17 Jan 2021 02:40 PM BdST
A case has been started over the sexual assault of another woman in Noakhali after a group of men stripped her naked and recorded a video of the incident before posting it to the social media website Facebook.
The victim was filmed by the 'local criminals' in front of her children on the night of Jan 1 in Adarsh village of Hatia Upazila's Chandi Union No. 2, according to the case statement.
The 32-year-old woman filed the case with the District's Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-2 on Jan 5.
The judge took cognizance of the plaintiff's allegations and directed the Additional Superintendent of Police of Hatia Circle to submit an investigation report to the court within seven working days.
Hatia Circle's ASP Golam Farooq went to the scene of the incident on Saturday after receiving the court order.
Efforts are being made to arrest the accused in the case, he said, adding that an investigation report will be submitted in the next two to three days.
The woman alleges that on Jan 1, the accused broke into her house while her husband was away and 'tried to rape' her. But after failing in their attempts to rape her, the assailants stripped the victim naked and tortured her while recording a video of the assaults on a mobile phone.
The men eventually fled after neighbours began gathering outside the home upon hearing the screams of the victim and her children.
Later, her husband came and admitted her to the 250-bed Noakhali General Hospital. After two days of treatment, the woman went to court and started a case.
It came after a similar incident, in which, another woman was filmed being stripped naked and tortured in Noakhali's Begumganj, sparking public outrage. The government subsequently elevated the maximum punishment to rape amid nationwide protests in the wake of that incident,
- Another woman sexually assaulted, filmed in Noakhali
- Police bust extortion ring, arrest 6 suspects
- Govt reports 578 new virus cases, 21 deaths
- Manzoor murder charges dropped against Ershad
- Govt extends school shutdown to Jan 30
- Badalgachhi records lowest temperature of the season
- Two arrested with human trafficking ties
- Govt reports 762 new virus cases, 13 deaths
- Another woman stripped naked and tortured in Noakhali, video on Facebook
- Dhaka court sentences three to death for killing a woman, her son
- Police bust extortion ring, arrest 6 suspects
- Bangladesh reports 578 new virus cases, deaths rise by 21
- Voting underway in 60 municipalities
- Gen Manzoor murder charges against late military ruler Ershad dropped
Most Read
- Biden names Bangladeshi-American Zayn Siddique senior aide to White House deputy chief of staff
- Bangladesh records lowest temperature of the season in Naogaon's Badalgachhi
- SEC boss warns against market foul play
- US says Capitol rioters meant to 'capture and assassinate' officials
- No private firm will be allowed to give COVID shots before government: health secretary
- Police bust extortion ring, arrest 6 suspects
- A farewell to the Trump aesthetic
- How British scientists found the more infectious coronavirus variant
- Bangladesh reports 578 new virus cases, deaths rise by 21
- Sanitation worker gets first shot as India launches COVID-19 vaccination campaign