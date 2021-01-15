Bangladesh records lowest temperature of the season in Naogaon's Badalgachhi
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Jan 2021 04:51 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jan 2021 04:51 PM BdST
The Bangladesh Meteorological Department has recorded the lowest temperature of the season so far in Naogaon's Badalgachhi as a mild cold wave continues to sweep over the country's northern regions.
The mercury dipped to 6.5 degrees Celsius in Badalgachhi on Friday morning. Meanwhile, in Dhaka, the lowest temperature was recorded at 12.3 degrees Celsius.
The cold snap that has gripped Rangpur, Tangail, Tangail Gopalganj, Mymensingh, Sreemangal, Rajshahi, Jashore Chuadanga, Pabna and Naogaon may persist for a few more days, according to meteorologist Omar Faruk.
“A mild to moderate cold wave will continue until Jan 18. The situation is expected to improve afterwards.”
If the temperature is at or below 10 degrees Celsius, it is assumed that a cold wave is sweeping through. If the mercury lies between 8 and 10 degrees Celsius, it indicates a mild cold wave. When the mercury drops below 6 degrees Celsius, it is assumed that an intense cold
The Met Office predicted a slight drop in the temperature across the country with dry and overcast conditions until Saturday morning.
River basins and other parts of the country are likely to experience moderate to dense fog.
Earlier, the Met Office forecast two cold waves to hit the country in January, one of which was expected to bring intense cold.
A mild to moderate cold wave had swept the regions in Rangpur, Rajshahi, Kushtia and Jashore from Dec 18 to 31 in 2020.
- Govt reports 762 new virus cases, 13 deaths
- Govt reports 813 new virus cases, 16 deaths
- Govt cuts institutional quarantine for UK arrivals
- Govt committed to serving people: PM
- 9 suspected militants to be 'deradicalised'
- Fire guts Teknaf Rohingya camp
- Ayesha fights on to become female marriage registrar
- Broadband internet link up by 65%
- Bangladesh logs 762 new virus cases, another 13 die
- Bangladesh reports 813 new virus cases, deaths rise by 16
- Bangladesh reduces institutional quarantine by 10 days for passengers from UK
- Govt is committed to serving the people, say PM Hasina
- RAB plans to 'deradicalise' 9 suspected militants
- Fire guts 500 shanties at Cox's Bazar Rohingya camp
Most Read
- Biden names Bangladeshi-American Zayn Siddique senior aide to White House deputy chief of staff
- Beximco gets recognition as ‘Client of the Year’ from Janata Bank
- Robi gains 601% in 15 days as investors run wild
- Bangladesh reduces institutional quarantine by 10 days for passengers from UK
- Bangladesh apparel exports were taking huge COVID hit. Second wave in US, Europe has made things worse
- Ayesha dreams of becoming a Muslim marriage registrar. Her gender gets in the way
- At least 35 killed and hundreds injured as quake hits Indonesia
- PPE, mask, drugs make 2020 a ‘successful’ year for Beximco
- Nasal spray, developed by Bangladesh, promises to ‘kill’ coronavirus
- Bangladesh making guidelines for private import, sale of COVID vaccines