Bangladesh reports 13 new virus deaths, lowest in 8 months
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Jan 2021 03:29 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jan 2021 03:37 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered 13 new deaths from the coronavirus, the lowest daily count in eight months, taking the death toll so far to 7,862.
The tally of infections climbed to 526,485 after 762 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8 am Friday, according to data released by the government.
Another 718 patients recovered from the illness through treatment at home and in hospital care, bringing the total to 471,123.
As many as 13,678 samples were tested at 199 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 5.57 percent.
The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 89.48 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.49 percent.
Globally, over 93.1 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1.99 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
- Govt reports 762 new virus cases, 13 deaths
- Govt reports 813 new virus cases, 16 deaths
- Govt cuts institutional quarantine for UK arrivals
- Govt committed to serving people: PM
- 9 suspected militants to be 'deradicalised'
- Fire guts Teknaf Rohingya camp
- Ayesha fights on to become female marriage registrar
- Broadband internet link up by 65%
- Bangladesh logs 762 new virus cases, another 13 die
- Bangladesh reports 813 new virus cases, deaths rise by 16
- Bangladesh reduces institutional quarantine by 10 days for passengers from UK
- Govt is committed to serving the people, say PM Hasina
- RAB plans to 'deradicalise' 9 suspected militants
- Fire guts 500 shanties at Cox's Bazar Rohingya camp
Most Read
- Biden names Bangladeshi-American Zayn Siddique senior aide to White House deputy chief of staff
- Beximco gets recognition as ‘Client of the Year’ from Janata Bank
- Robi gains 601% in 15 days as investors run wild
- Bangladesh reduces institutional quarantine by 10 days for passengers from UK
- Bangladesh apparel exports were taking huge COVID hit. Second wave in US, Europe has made things worse
- Ayesha dreams of becoming a Muslim marriage registrar. Her gender gets in the way
- At least 35 killed and hundreds injured as quake hits Indonesia
- PPE, mask, drugs make 2020 a ‘successful’ year for Beximco
- Nasal spray, developed by Bangladesh, promises to ‘kill’ coronavirus
- Bangladesh making guidelines for private import, sale of COVID vaccines