Govt is committed to serving the people, say PM Hasina

She was speaking via video conference at the inauguration ceremony of a social security programme which aims to provide allowanaces and stipends to seniors, widows domestice abuse victims and disabled students through mobile financial institutions on Thursday.

“The day I was first sworn in as prime minister, I said I would work as a servant of the people. The role of the prime minister entails nothing more. Being prime minister to me mean that I am getting the opportunity and the power to work. So I will work for and serve the people. My government is there to serve the people.”

The Awami League chief, who is currently in her third successive term as prime minister, also harked back to her arrest in 2007 during the military-backed caretaker government.

"I was the first to be arrested even though I was in the opposition. Usually that does not happen in our country. Usually, the people who invoke the emergency go after those who are in power."

But Hasina used her time in detention to chart a path to development and prosperity for Bangladesh, she said.

"I did not sit still. When I was in that prison -- when I first went there -- I thought that one day I will be released and will work for the country."

"Then I started to think about what measures to take, which year to implement then in, how to become self-sufficient in food production, to provide sanitary latrines, to ensure a healthy life for the people, to increase the rate of education, to increase food and to provide health care to the people... I used to write it all down.”