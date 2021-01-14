Bangladesh broadband internet connections increase by 65pc during pandemic
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Jan 2021 03:06 AM BdST Updated: 14 Jan 2021 03:06 AM BdST
The number of broadband internet connections in Bangladesh has increased by more than 65 percent in the 10 months of the coronavirus pandemic from March to December 2020.
The number of broadband internet connections was 5.7 million in February last year before the onset of the outbreak, according to Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission or BTRC.
The educational institutions held classes online while many job holders and businessmen held meetings over the internet. Many resorted to online shopping to avoid gatherings.
Many favoured broadband connections over mobile internet to cut the cost, he said.
The number of broadband connections increased in district and Upazila levels as well while the services were mainly based in the urban areas earlier, Hakim said.
The mobile phone subscription increased to 170.1 million in December 2020 from 165.5 million in December 2019.
The subscriber base of Grameenphone was 79 million by the end of last year, Robi 50.9 million, Banglalink 35.2 million ad Teletalk 4.9 million.
