Seven die in Jhenaidah truck-passenger vehicle collision

  Jhenaidah Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 13 Jan 2021 07:55 PM BdST Updated: 13 Jan 2021 07:55 PM BdST

At least seven people have died after a truck rammed into a locally made small passenger vehicle in Jhenaidah’s Shailkupa.

The accident occurred at Madandanga on the Jhenaidah-Kushtia Highway on Wednesday evening, the police said.

All the victims were passengers of the vehicle called “Nosimon”, said Muntasirul Islam, the district’s superintendent of police.

They could not be identified immediately.

