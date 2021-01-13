Seven die in Jhenaidah truck-passenger vehicle collision
Jhenaidah Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Jan 2021 07:55 PM BdST Updated: 13 Jan 2021 07:55 PM BdST
At least seven people have died after a truck rammed into a locally made small passenger vehicle in Jhenaidah’s Shailkupa.
The accident occurred at Madandanga on the Jhenaidah-Kushtia Highway on Wednesday evening, the police said.
All the victims were passengers of the vehicle called “Nosimon”, said Muntasirul Islam, the district’s superintendent of police.
They could not be identified immediately.
