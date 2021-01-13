PSC announces 41st, 42nd BCS exam dates
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Jan 2021 07:09 PM BdST Updated: 13 Jan 2021 07:09 PM BdST
The Public Service Commission has announced the schedule for the 41st and 42nd Bangladesh Civil Service examinations.
It will hold the 41st BCS preliminary exams in all the centres throughout Bangladesh from 10am to 12pm on Mar 19.
Earlier, on Feb 26, the 42nd special BCS MCQ tests will be held in only Dhaka from 3pm to 5pm.
