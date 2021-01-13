Empori Centre explosions took place during AC repairs at a time: Police
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Jan 2021 10:22 PM BdST Updated: 13 Jan 2021 10:22 PM BdST
The explosions occurred at Gulshan's Empori Financial Centre housing the visa processing office of the Consular Section of the UAE during repair works on the central AC of the building, the police and fire service say.
Causing several loud blasts booming across the area, the incident took place after 1:40pm at Gulshan Avenue’s Road no. 93, killing one while leaving six others injured on Wednesday,
The visa processing office was on the ground floor of the 14-storey building, which also housed several other commercial entities including a branch of the NCC Bank.
Locals said the consecutive blasts created panic as the police sealed off the area with fire service rushing to the spot to begin rescue work, drawing a crowd outside the building.
The blast smashed down the glasses and windows of the building while damaging the front of the building’s ground floor, bringing down aluminium panels, false roofs and plywood.
Fire service workers recovered his body from the roof of the building.
Gulshan Police Station OC Abul Hasan said the injured were being treated at United Hospital and that they were out of danger.
The injured were identified as, Nazmul Hasan, 31, Masud Parvez, 31, ‘Kaynat’, 21, Umme Salma, 35, ‘Ferdous’, 21, and ‘Sazal’, 22. All of them were employees at the visa office.
He said five external units of the AC on the roof exploded and signs of the blasts could be seen on eight units of the AC inside the visa centre.
“Initially, it appears that the blasts originated from the AC. The visa centre employees said the explosions on the roof and inside the building occurred almost at a time.”
The Director General of the Fire Service Brig Gen Md Sazzad Hossain told bdnews24.com, “The explosions of the outdoor units on the roof may have caused the indoor units to go off.”
He said a four-member committee led by their deputy director would investigate the reason for the explosions.
Initially, the bomb disposal unit of the police were also called in after the blasts.
Asked what their findings were, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Bomb Disposal Unit) Rahmat Ullah Chowdhury said, “Initial investigations indicate that the blasts originated from the ACs. There is no other reason. We are still looking into it.”
