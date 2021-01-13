Bangladesh reports 14 new virus deaths, lowest in 2 months
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Jan 2021 04:15 PM BdST Updated: 13 Jan 2021 04:15 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered 14 new fatalities from the coronavirus, the lowest daily count in two months, taking the death toll to 7,833.
The tally of infections climbed to 524,910 after 890 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8 am Wednesday, according to data released by the government.
Another 841 patients recovered from the illness through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period, bringing the total to 469,522.
As many as 15,727 samples were tested at 199 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 5.66 percent.
The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 89.45 percent while the mortality rate stands at 1.49 percent.
Globally, over 91.65 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1.96 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
- PK Halder's ‘associate' Abantika detained
- AL councillor candidate held in Chattogram
- Another cold wave sets in
- Gen Sarwar new CGS, Gen Akbar promoted
- 3 die in Rangamati bridge collapse
- Vaccine to arrive by Jan 25: official
- Khokon faces cases for ‘libellous’ comments on Taposh
- Daily tally: 22 virus deaths, 849 cases
- ACC arrests PK Halder’s crony Abantika in money laundering case
- AL councillor candidate, 12 others are held in Ctg over man's death
- Another cold wave sweeps over northern Bangladesh
- Gen Sarwar Hasan made chief of general staff, replaced by Gen Akbar as NDC commandant
- Bangladesh hands Myanmar list of 230,000 more Rohingya refugees for repatriation
- Taposh asks ‘overenthusiastic’ group to withdraw cases against Khokon
Most Read
- Gen Sarwar Hasan made chief of general staff, replaced by Gen Akbar as NDC commandant
- Nasal spray, developed by Bangladesh, promises to ‘kill’ coronavirus
- Bangladesh's Beximco could start private sales of AstraZeneca vaccine next month
- Trump dropped by biggest lender Deutsche Bank for future business
- Malaysia declares emergency to curb virus, shoring up government
- Bangladesh hands Myanmar list of 230,000 more Rohingya refugees for repatriation
- Man dies in Dhaka building explosion
- Dhaka schoolgirl died of excessive bleeding after ‘rape’: forensic doctor
- Trump says impeachment moves causing anger, but "I want no violence"
- Man killed as supporters of CCC councillor candidates clash