Another cold wave sweeps over northern Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Jan 2021 02:20 PM BdST Updated: 13 Jan 2021 02:20 PM BdST
Bangladesh is in the midst of another cold wave with chilly winds and dense fog engulfing the northern regions from midnight to noon.
The lowest temperature in the country was recorded in Badalgachhi of Naogaon on Wednesday at 7.8 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, in Dhaka, the mercury dipped to as low as 15.6 degrees Celsius.
A mild cold wave has been sweeping across Rajshahi, Pabna, Naogaon, Dinajpur, Syedpur and Kurigram and may persist for a few more days, according to meteorologist Monowar Hossain.
“The country already experienced spells of cold weather this winter in December. This is the first cold wave of the new year and a mild to moderate cold wave is expected to continue in some parts. It will expand further.”
The temperatures are likely to drop even further in the coming days, the meteorologist added.
A thick layer of fog covers a platform of Kamalapur Railway Station in Dhaka in the morning on Wednesday, Dec 23, 2020. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi
The Bangladesh Meteorological Department has forecast two severe cold waves in January.
The country usually faces its coldest spell in January. In 2018, the mercury dropped to 2.6 degrees Celsius at Panchagarh's Tetulia, the lowest on record.
The Met Office predicts a slight drop in temperature in the next 24 hours.
If the temperature is at or below 10 degrees Celsius, it is assumed that a cold wave is sweeping through. If the mercury lies between 8 and 10 degrees Celsius, it indicates a mild cold wave. When the mercury drops below 6 degrees Celsius, it is assumed that an intense cold wave is blowing through.
- Gen Sarwar new CGS, Gen Akbar promoted
- 3 die in Rangamati bridge collapse
- Vaccine to arrive by Jan 25: official
- Khokon faces cases for ‘libellous’ comments on Taposh
- Daily tally: 22 virus deaths, 849 cases
- Hasina’s relative Rawshan Ara Wahed dies
- Four die in Gazipur gas fire
- No book fair in Feb: Bangla Academy
- AL councillor candidate, 12 others are held in Ctg over man's death
- Another cold wave sweeps over northern Bangladesh
- Gen Sarwar Hasan made chief of general staff, replaced by Gen Akbar as NDC commandant
- Bangladesh hands Myanmar list of 230,000 more Rohingya refugees for repatriation
- Taposh asks ‘overenthusiastic’ group to withdraw cases against Khokon
- Bangladesh logs 718 virus cases, 16 deaths in a day
Most Read
- Gen Sarwar Hasan made chief of general staff, replaced by Gen Akbar as NDC commandant
- Nasal spray, developed by Bangladesh, promises to ‘kill’ coronavirus
- Bangladesh's Beximco could start private sales of AstraZeneca vaccine next month
- Trump dropped by biggest lender Deutsche Bank for future business
- Malaysia declares emergency to curb virus, shoring up government
- India delivers COVID-19 shots to prepare for 'world's biggest vaccination drive'
- Dhaka schoolgirl died of excessive bleeding after ‘rape’: forensic doctor
- Bangladesh hands Myanmar list of 230,000 more Rohingya refugees for repatriation
- Bangladesh logs 718 virus cases, 16 deaths in a day
- Trump says impeachment moves causing anger, but "I want no violence"