AL councillor candidate, 12 others are held in Ctg over man's death
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Jan 2021 02:27 PM BdST Updated: 13 Jan 2021 02:27 PM BdST
Awami League councillor candidate Abdul Quader and 12 others have been charged over the death of a man during election-related clashes between rival groups in Chattogram.
The son of the dead man, identified as Azgar Ali Babul, started the case with the port city's Double Mooring Police Station, said Assistant Commissioner (Double Mooring zone) Srima Chakma.
“Thirteen people, including Quader, have been named in the case. The detective police will investigate the case.”
At least 25 people were detained by the police following a clash between the supporters of Awami League-backed councillor candidate Nazrul Islam Bahadur and rebel candidate Abdul Quader in the city’s Mogoltuli Mogpukur Par area on Tuesday night.
Babul, 55, was shot dead during the incident and several others were injured.
The detainees are being kept in the intelligence office of Mansurabad police line, according to an intelligence official.
“The verification process is ongoing. Those involved in the crime will be shown arrested in the case.”
Quader had already been listed as a criminal by the city police, having been named in several cases, including ones of murder and extortion. He also served time in jail at different times.
