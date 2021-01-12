Three dead as bridge collapses in Rangamati
Rangamati Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Jan 2021 12:26 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jan 2021 12:26 PM BdST
Three people have died after a bridge collapsed in Rangamati on Tuesday.
Road communications between Rangamati and Khagrachhari have been cut off as a result of the accident at 7am, said OC Kabir Hossain of Rangamati Police Station.
The dead could not be identified immediately.
Fire service personnel went to the spot and recovered two bodies after hearing about the incident, said Station Officer Bellal Hossain of Rangamati Fire Service.
The bridge collapsed due to the truck carrying 'extra load,' said Executive Engineer Shah Arefin of Rangamati Roads Department.
