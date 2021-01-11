PM Hasina’s relative Rawshan Ara Wahed dies at 80

Rawshan Ara, former president of the Pirganj Upazila Awami League, breathed her last around 4:30am Monday, said Jashem Hossain Bin Jumman, the organising secretary of Rangpur Awami League.

Her husband Abdul Wahed Kanu Miah, former vice-president of Rangpur’s Awami League unit, was the elder brother of the late nuclear scientist Dr MA Wazed Miah, husband of Hasina.

Hasina has expressed deep condolences to the bereaved family over the passing of her relative.