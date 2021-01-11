Home > Bangladesh

New town will be built on Turag banks, LGRD Minister Tazul says

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 11 Jan 2021 01:05 AM BdST Updated: 11 Jan 2021 01:05 AM BdST

A new town will be built on the banks of the Turag near the capital and Old Dhaka will be rebuilt into a suitable place to live, LGRD Minister Md Tazul Islam has said.

There will be all sorts of modern amenities for the residents of the new town, Tazul said at a discussion organised by the Dhaka North City Corporation on Sunday to mark Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day.

"The work to build a spectacular city with all modern facilities by preserving the environment is ongoing,” he said.

The government has taken initiatives to rebuild Old Dhaka in a new way so that it can turn into a spectacular place.

“If we can complete this, the people won’t need to go on overseas trips, rather foreigners will take a tour of Dhaka,” he added.

The city corporation launched its Shobar Dhaka app, through which the residents can get civic services, at the programme. Mayor Atiqul Islam, among others, was present.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories