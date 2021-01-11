New town will be built on Turag banks, LGRD Minister Tazul says

There will be all sorts of modern amenities for the residents of the new town, Tazul said at a discussion organised by the Dhaka North City Corporation on Sunday to mark Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day.

"The work to build a spectacular city with all modern facilities by preserving the environment is ongoing,” he said.

The government has taken initiatives to rebuild Old Dhaka in a new way so that it can turn into a spectacular place.

“If we can complete this, the people won’t need to go on overseas trips, rather foreigners will take a tour of Dhaka,” he added.

The city corporation launched its Shobar Dhaka app, through which the residents can get civic services, at the programme. Mayor Atiqul Islam, among others, was present.