Four die in Gazipur gas fire
Gazipur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Jan 2021 11:17 AM BdST Updated: 11 Jan 2021 11:52 AM BdST
At least four people have died in a fire ignited by a leaked gas cylinder in a kitchen in Gazipur.
The fire also burnt down more than 50 houses in a colony in the district’s Kaliakoir Upazila at around 5 am on Monday, said the Fire Service and Civil Defence.
The firemen tamed the blaze within an hour, said Station Officer Kabirul Alam.
Most of the residents of the houses were sleeping when the fire broke out.
The dead were Md Milon Mia, 40, from Gaibandha, his wife Munni Begum, 30, Md Farhad Hossain, 40, and Md Abdul Awal Mia, 40, from Jagannathpur.
Ignited by a gas cylinder during cooking at the house of Mohammed Ali, the fire quickly spread to the nearby houses, said Kabirul Alam.
Sixty-one rooms in the houses belonging to Md Liton, Md Johny and Zakir Hossain caught fire. Garment factory workers used to live in those rented rooms. The dead were tenants of Liton Mia’s house.
Mayor Mujibur Rahman of Kaliakoir Municipality visited the scene after the fire and pledged to provide food for the affected families.
The district administration will provide Tk 20,000 for the burial of each of the dead, said Kaliakoir UNO Kazi Hafizul Amin. Also, it will distribute blankets among the affected families.
- No book fair in Feb: Bangla Academy
- New town will be built along Turag: minister
- Anti-nation plotters failed: Hasina
- Daily tally: 25 virus deaths, 1,071 cases
- US jails Bangladeshi for human trafficking
- Govt strips 52 of freedom fighter title
- Nation to observe Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day
- UK marks Bangabandhu’s historic 1972 visit
- Four die in Gazipur gas fire
- Amar Ekushey Book Fair won't be held in February, Bangla Academy says
- New town will be built on Turag banks, LGRD Minister Tazul says
- Conspirators against Bangladesh have themselves failed, says Hasina
- Bangladesh reports 1,071 virus cases, 25 deaths in a day
- US jails Bangladeshi man for human trafficking charges
Most Read
- Dhaka runners take part in Bangabandhu marathon
- National power grid breakdown plunges Pakistan into darkness
- Bangladesh strips Bangabandhu killer Mosleh Uddin, 51 others of freedom fighter title
- Dhaka schoolgirl died of excessive bleeding after ‘rape’: forensic doctor
- Nine general managers of state-owned banks have not joined new workplaces in over a year
- BB sees ‘negligence of duty’ as Padma Bank MD flies to Canada without permission
- US jails Bangladeshi man for human trafficking charges
- DSCC Mayor Taposh brushes off Khokon’s criticism as ‘insignificant’ remarks
- COVAX offers Pfizer’s COVID vaccine to Bangladesh
- Bangladesh reports 1,071 virus cases, 25 deaths in a day