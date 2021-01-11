COVID vaccine will arrive in Bangladesh by Jan 25: official
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Jan 2021 05:10 PM BdST Updated: 11 Jan 2021 05:35 PM BdST
Bangladesh will receive the coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and drugmaker AstraZeneca by Jan 25 from the Serum Institute of India, authorities have said.
“Beximco Pharma told us that the vaccine will arrive in Bangladesh between Jan 21-25. It will be stored in Beximco’s warehouse,” Director General of Health Services ABM Khurshid Alam said on Monday.
The drugs will then be sent to different districts of the country following a list by the health directorate, Alam said.
He added that the second dose of the vaccine would be administered two months after the first shot, as per new instructions from Oxford-AstraZeneca.
That means five million people will be inoculated against COVID-19 in the first phase, he said.
“Earlier we were told that the second dose will be given 28 days apart. Taking that into account, we planned to vaccinate 2.5 million people. But we changed the plan after getting the new rule.”
The online registration for vaccination will kick off on Jan 26.
The health directorate is expected to receive the vaccine doses on Jan 27, according to Dr Shamsul Haque, a director of DGHS.
The health authorities will proceed with vaccinating some frontline volunteers and physicians of several medical college hospitals.
Vaccination at the field level will begin in the first week of February.
- Four die in Gazipur gas fire
- No book fair in Feb: Bangla Academy
- New town will be built along Turag: minister
- Anti-nation plotters failed: Hasina
- Daily tally: 25 virus deaths, 1,071 cases
- US jails Bangladeshi for human trafficking
- Govt strips 52 of freedom fighter title
- Nation to observe Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day
- COVID vaccine will arrive in Bangladesh by Jan 25: official
- Former mayor Khokon faces cases for ‘libellous’ comments on Taposh
- Bangladesh logs 849 virus cases, 22 deaths in a day
- PM Hasina’s relative Rawshan Ara Wahed dies at 80
- Four die in Gazipur gas fire
- Amar Ekushey Book Fair won't be held in February, Bangla Academy says
Most Read
- Nine general managers of state-owned banks have not joined new workplaces in over a year
- National power grid breakdown plunges Pakistan into darkness
- DSCC Mayor Taposh brushes off Khokon’s criticism as ‘insignificant’ remarks
- Dhaka schoolgirl died of excessive bleeding after ‘rape’: forensic doctor
- Dhaka runners take part in Bangabandhu marathon
- BB sees ‘negligence of duty’ as Padma Bank MD flies to Canada without permission
- Hicham of Morocco, Kenya’s Angela win Bangabandhu Dhaka Marathon
- Conspirators against Bangladesh have themselves failed, says Hasina
- Constable Halima mentioned 'OC's apathy' in her diary, claims father
- Bangladesh strips Bangabandhu killer Mosleh Uddin, 51 others of freedom fighter title