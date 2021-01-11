Amar Ekushey Book Fair won't be held in February, Bangla Academy says
Dhaka University Correspondent and Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Jan 2021 02:45 AM BdST Updated: 11 Jan 2021 02:45 AM BdST
The Amar Ekushey Book Fair is not going to be organised in February this year due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Bangla Academy has said.
Its Director General Habibullah Shirajee told bdnews24.com about the cultural affairs ministry’s decision on Sunday night that the fair cannot be held in the month of the Language Movement despite the publishers’ push.
A new schedule will be fixed when the situation improves, he added.
Gyan O Srijanshil Prokashok Samiti or the Academic and Creative Publishers Association of Bangladesh, one of the organisers of the fair, had asked during a meeting on Jan 5 that the fair be organised within March, if not from the beginning of February.
Asked about their demand, Shirajee said, "We have postponed the book fair for now. Decisions will be made in light of the situation after talks with the publishers."
The academy last month appealed to the cultural affairs ministry to suspend the book fair this time considering the pandemic situation.
But the publishers’ association rejected the proposal, saying that they wanted to arrange the fair in the same way as every year under the open sky.
Earlier, the cultural affairs ministry and the health ministry exchanged letters on the issue. The health ministry recommended organising the fair virtually, an official said. But the publishers dismissed the idea out of hand.
“We haven’t decided whether the book fair will be held on a virtual platform. We will disclose our plans soon on how the discussions and other events can be conducted,” said Shirajee.
State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid did not respond to bdnews24.com request for comments.
“We know nothing about it,” said Farid Ahmed, the president of the publishers’ association, when reacting to the latest development.
"We wanted the fair to begin in mid-February and end in March. We sent our proposal to the cultural affairs ministry as well. We don't know if the ministry has decided not to hold the fair as per the previous schedule,” Farid added.
The fair has its roots back to the days when Chittaranjan Saha, the owner of Muktodhara Prokashoni, began selling books by setting up a shop on a piece of cloth at the gate of the academy during the Feb 21 Language Martyrs Day event in 1972. Many others joined him in 1977.
Ashraf Siddiqui, the then DG of the academy, involved it with the fair the following year. After another year, Bangladesh Book Sellers and Publishers Association joined the fair.
In 1983, during the term of DG Quazi Muhammad Manjoor-E-Mawla, the academy took the initiative to organise the Amar Ekushey Grantha Mela, but did not go ahead with the plan. Finally, the Amar Ekushey Boi Mela began at the academy premises in 1984.
Now, the month-long fair has become an integral part of Bengali culture.
This year, the fair was delayed by a day due to the city corporation elections in Dhaka.
The fair ended without any hindrance as Bangladesh did not report any confirmed coronavirus cases at the time after the pandemic began in China in late 2019.
- Anti-nation plotters failed: Hasina
- Daily tally: 25 virus deaths, 1,071 cases
- US jails Bangladeshi for human trafficking
- Govt strips 52 of freedom fighter title
- Nation to observe Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day
- UK marks Bangabandhu’s historic 1972 visit
- Police arrest Ctg crime suspect ‘Nuru’
- Khokon opposes DSCC eviction drive
- Conspirators against Bangladesh have themselves failed, says Hasina
- Bangladesh reports 1,071 virus cases, 25 deaths in a day
- US jails Bangladeshi man for human trafficking charges
- Bangladesh strips Bangabandhu killer Mosleh Uddin, 51 others of freedom fighter title
- High Commission in London commemorates Bangabandhu’s historic UK visit
- Dhaka runners take part in Bangabandhu marathon
Most Read
- Dhaka runners take part in Bangabandhu marathon
- BB sees ‘negligence of duty’ as Padma Bank MD flies to Canada without permission
- National power grid breakdown plunges Pakistan into darkness
- Dhaka schoolgirl died of excessive bleeding after ‘rape’: forensic doctor
- COVAX offers Pfizer’s COVID vaccine to Bangladesh
- Bangladesh strips Bangabandhu killer Mosleh Uddin, 51 others of freedom fighter title
- US jails Bangladeshi man for human trafficking charges
- Bangladesh set to observe Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day
- Woman alleges police tried to alter the age of her murdered daughter
- Bangladesh reports 1,071 virus cases, 25 deaths in a day