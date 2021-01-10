Bangladesh reports 1,071 virus cases, 25 deaths in a day
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Jan 2021 03:57 PM BdST Updated: 10 Jan 2021 03:57 PM BdST
Bangladesh has recorded 1,071 new cases of the novel coronavirus in a daily count, taking the tally of infections so far to 522,453.
The death toll climbed to 7,781 after 25 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Sunday, according to data released by the government.
Another 737 patients recovered from the illness through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period, bringing the total to 466,801.
As many as 12,920 samples were tested at 181 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 8.29 percent.
The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 89.35 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.49 percent.
Globally, over 89.65 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1.92 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
