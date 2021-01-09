Police detain Ctg crrime suspect ‘Nuru’ from Noakhali

He was taken into custody by a joint team of Akbar Shah police and detective police from Begumganj area on Friday night, said Inspector Md Kamruzzaman of Chattogram city detective police.

Details will be revealed during a press briefing in the afternoon, said Inspector Kamruzzaman.

Nuru had been implicated in 28 cases, involving charges of hill cutting, timbre smuggling and drug peddling, with the city’s Akbar Shah and Khulshi police stations.

Besides, he was sentenced to 17 years in prison in an arms case in 2014. An arrest warrant was issued against Nuru in 2019 but no record of it was found in the police station. After the news spread in the media, his warrant finally arrived at the police station on Thursday.

There are allegations that Nuru's family members carried out 'terrorist activities' in Nachia Ghona area, with his wife and sister being accused of running a yaba trade there.