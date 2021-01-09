Dhaka schoolgirl died of excessive bleeding after ‘rape’: forensic doctor

There was no sign of injury on the girl’s body, said Sohel Mahmud, head of the Dhaka Medical College’s forensic medicine department, after the post-mortem examination on Friday.

But she had wounds in her genitalia and rectum, he said.

“She died of excessive bleeding due to perverted sex,” the forensic doctor added.

The friend in question, 18-year-old Iftekhar Fardin Dihan, is also an O Level student.

He gave a confessional statement before court on Friday in a case over the alleged rape and murder of the girl, a student of Mastermind School.

Sazzadur Rahman, a deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said Dihan admitted to having consensual sex with the girl.

“They have been friends for several years. Their families know it too, but it was not mentioned in the case,” he added.

It was Dihan who rushed the girl to the Anwer Khan Modern Khan Hospital in critical condition on Thursday. The doctors declared her dead on arrival and called the police, who later began questioning Dihan and two other male friends of the girl.

Her father started a case against Dihan under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act at Kalabagan Police Station after midnight.

The victim called her mother around Thursday noon saying she was going out to bring some papers for study from a coaching centre after her parents left home for work in the morning.

Dihan called the mother after 1pm and said he brought the girl to the hospital as she had fainted after visiting him at his home in Kalabagan.

The woman rushed to the hospital and learnt from its staffers that Dihan had raped her daughter after inviting her to his home at Dolphiner Goli, and then took her to the hospital to prove his innocence when she fell unconscious from excessive bleeding, according to the case.

Later, the police arrived and sent the body to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination.