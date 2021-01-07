Dhaka court acquits husband in Jesmine Akter murder case

Dhaka's Speedy Trial Tribunal No.1 Judge Abu Zafar Md Kamruzzaman passed the verdict on Thursday.

The suspect, Md Shahidu Islam, who hails from Pirojpur's Mathbaria Upazila, was accused of strangling his wife to death a decade ago. His brother-in-law later started a case against him with the Turag Police Station.

The couple and their daughter had been living in a flat at Ranavola area in Turag.

According to the case dossier, Shahidul strangled his wife to death over a domestic dispute, with their 4-year-old daughter witnessing the incident.

Police later pressed formal charges against him on Sep 5, 2012.

In a statement to Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Sabrina Ali, Jesmine's daughter had said, "My father strangled my mother at night. Then he put my mother to bed under a mosquito net, turned on the lights and fan and locked the room before taking me away.”

In the verdict, the judge noted that the doctor who conducted Jesmine's report said in her report and testimony in court that her death appeared to be 'suicide rather murder.'

While Jesmine's daughter had previously said in her statement that her mother had been "strangled to death", she did not mention that in her testimony to the court. Instead, she said, “My father was out for some work. He never came back. I don't know anything else. "

During the trial, the state questioned the doctor who conducted the autopsy and Jesmine's minor daughter, who was later declared a "hostile witness" (a witness who is antagonistic to the party calling them). The accused himself did not make a confessional statement to the magistrate.

The judge observed that charges of inciting suicide under Section 307 of the Penal Code could have been brought against the accused.

After the decision, state prosecutor Abu Abdullah Bhuiyan said the plaintiff was not present in the court for the verdict. "I don't know what the plaintiff's opinion is. And the decision can only be appealed with the permission of the district magistrate. ”