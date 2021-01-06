Treat migrant workers with dignity, says Hasina

The prime minister made the call while speaking at the opening ceremony of an event marking International Migrants Day 2020 via video conference from Ganabhaban on Wednesday.

"I would request those involved with the migration of workers, from recruiting agents to ministry officials in particular, [to remember] the people of this country are human beings. They should be treated with dignity. They should not have face any problem."

"Everyone needs to take care of the safety of those who want to go abroad, whether their employment is good or not, especially the safety of our girls who go overseas. That is why in this case, I would like to request all the organisations that are working with the Ministry of Expatriate Welfare or sending workers abroad -- you have to play a responsible role because the responsibility falls on you.”

Many people seek to go abroad, holding the belief that they can earn good money, but they end up being exploited by recruiting agents, according to Hasina.

But the Awami League chief moved to allay the concerns of migrant workers and said, "I would tell you (migrant workers) that you will not be a victim of such a situation. Do not fall into the clutches of brokers. There is an opportunity to register with the Ministry of Expatriate Welfare through the digital centres we have set up all over Bangladesh. And these registered people are sent wherever there are job opportunities. So you have to be patient."

"But if you are persuaded to go abroad by others and then end up in trouble, that will be very difficult and damaging for you and your family. You know how many lives were in Libya. The people of my country should not be the victims of such a situation.”

He said, “Now there is no shortage of work in our country, there is no shortage of food by the grace of God. So please don't run after the golden deer blindly anymore. We want you to register and go through it. ”

She also highlighted the various steps taken by the government to ensure the overall welfare of expatriate workers.