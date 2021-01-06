Road crashes killed 4,996 in 2020, study reveals
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Jan 2021 05:50 PM BdST Updated: 06 Jan 2021 05:51 PM BdST
Road accidents claimed the lives of 4,996 and left 5,085 others injured across Bangladesh in 2020, a study has found.
Ilias Kanchan, leader of the road safety campaign known as Nirapad Sarak Chai, revealed the figures at a media briefing at the National Press Club on Wednesday.
The findings are based on reports published by newspapers, organisations and television and online news portals.
According to safe roads campaigners, as many as 4,092 road accidents occurred last year.
Among the fatalities, 129 died in naval mishaps while another 212 were killed in rail accidents.
The highest number of crashes occurred in January when 495 people died and 823 others were injured in 447 accidents. However, the number dropped to 132 in April and 196 in May during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19.
“Most accidents occurred in Dhaka, Chattogram and Mymensingh. The Chattogram Hill Tracts, Rangamati, Khagrachari and Bandarban registered fewer road crashes.
The report points to a lack of proper road management and monitoring, the failure to implement the recommendations of the road safety taskforce, reckless and unlicensed drivers as the key causes of road accidents.
