Bangladesh reports 991 new virus cases, another 20 die
News Desk, বিডিনিউজ টোয়েন্টিফোর ডটকম
Published: 05 Jan 2021 03:55 PM BdST Updated: 05 Jan 2021 03:55 PM BdST
Bangladesh has recorded 991 new cases of the novel coronavirus in a daily count, taking the tally of infections so far to 517,920.
The death toll climbed to 7,670 after 20 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Tuesday, according to data released by the government.
Another 944 patients recovered from the illness through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period, bringing the total to 462,459.
As many as 14,462 samples were tested at 180 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 6.85 percent.
The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 89.29 percent while the mortality rate stands at 1.48 percent.
Globally, over 85.71 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1.85 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
